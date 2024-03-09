Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.94. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 30,322 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

