Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,932 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.38% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DYN. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,457,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 624,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 515,079 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $3,765,039.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,985,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,644,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

