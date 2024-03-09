Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 142,083 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

