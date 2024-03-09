Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th.

TSE:EDR opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

