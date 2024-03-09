Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 694,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

