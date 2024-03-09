Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $748.00

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 754.60 ($9.58), with a volume of 1182499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830.40 ($10.54).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entain to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.40) to GBX 820 ($10.41) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.22) to GBX 1,070 ($13.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.88).

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -982.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 939.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 959.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,368.42%.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

