Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

