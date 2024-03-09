Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of InvenTrust Properties worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

IVT stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,075.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.