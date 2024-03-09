Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 996 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XSEP opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

