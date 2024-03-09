Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $21.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22.

