Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,069 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %

RYAN opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $54.71.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

