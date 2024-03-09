Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $6,553,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

