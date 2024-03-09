Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 612,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after buying an additional 352,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 241,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.28. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

