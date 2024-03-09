Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,715 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $98.27 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.