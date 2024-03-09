Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,014 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 352,680 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.