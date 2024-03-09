Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $139.93 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,174 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $139,932,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $406.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

