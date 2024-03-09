Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Envista worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $21.23 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

