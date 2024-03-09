EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQT Price Performance
NYSE EQT opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
