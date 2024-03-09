Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,624 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $127,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

ELS opened at $66.64 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.