Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $26.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,320,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

