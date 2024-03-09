Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Everbridge stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

