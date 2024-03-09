Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,798 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

