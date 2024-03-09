Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,216 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
LBRDA stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.