Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,216 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

