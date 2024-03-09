Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 9.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

