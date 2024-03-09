Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,151 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,996,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

