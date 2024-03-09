Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,895 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

