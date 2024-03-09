Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 209.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.20 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About SITE Centers



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

