Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 87.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,316,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,558,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 249,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.