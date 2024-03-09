Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 664.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $392.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.