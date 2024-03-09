Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 224.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,192 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 224.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,033 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

