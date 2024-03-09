Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $57,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.