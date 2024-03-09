Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

