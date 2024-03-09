Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 260,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NatWest Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2896 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

