Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,607,000 after purchasing an additional 208,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,335,000 after acquiring an additional 380,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after acquiring an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TAK opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.