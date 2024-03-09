Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 139.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 281.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

