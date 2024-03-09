Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

