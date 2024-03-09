Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $60,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,300.45 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,067.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

