Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYI. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 487,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,302 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

