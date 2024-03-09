Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,201 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

GNL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.12%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -82.08%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.