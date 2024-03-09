Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

