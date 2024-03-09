EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Lowered to $8.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get EVgo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.