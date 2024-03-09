EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. 2,292,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,858,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Specifically, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $868.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVgo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

