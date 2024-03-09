Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.87. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 329,745 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 256,139 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.