eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 82.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Stock Performance

eXp World stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.17 and a beta of 2.32. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

