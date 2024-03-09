Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.58% of Extra Space Storage worth $406,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.8 %

EXR stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

