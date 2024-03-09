EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 4.92% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 229,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,991,040 shares of company stock worth $39,110,046. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

