Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after buying an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

