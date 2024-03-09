Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,383 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Insider Activity at BrightSphere Investment Group

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSIG

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.