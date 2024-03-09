Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $97,752,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,723,423. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

