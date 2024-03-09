Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sight Sciences worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 183,912 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 44.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sight Sciences news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $16,712,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,580,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sight Sciences news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at $519,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $16,712,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,881,348 shares of company stock worth $16,864,181 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.76. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Sight Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

